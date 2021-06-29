Sei Investments Co. Has $1.24 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 404.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EPRT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

