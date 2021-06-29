Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.51% of Selecta Biosciences worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SELB stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

