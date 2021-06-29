Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

