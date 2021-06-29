Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 5,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $105,408 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

