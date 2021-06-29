Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.04. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 64,719 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.