Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

