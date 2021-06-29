Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

