Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $312.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

