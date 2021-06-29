Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 37,726 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

