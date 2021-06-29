Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.