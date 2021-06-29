Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $878.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.99 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $855.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.