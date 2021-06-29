Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $472.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.84. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

