ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.32.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

