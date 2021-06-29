Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.79

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 138781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $812.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.