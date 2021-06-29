SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,322 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

