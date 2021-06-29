SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,381.67 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $774.64 and a 1 year high of $1,387.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,301.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

