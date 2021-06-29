SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 154.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,088,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 166,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 208.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $468.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $468.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

