Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 524.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

SHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 6.79 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 581.79 ($7.60). The company had a trading volume of 464,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.30. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

