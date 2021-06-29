Shaw Communications (SJR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.