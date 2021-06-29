Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.89 and traded as low as C$5.78. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 388,095 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.62 million and a PE ratio of -27.88.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

