Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON BAG opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £593.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.51. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have bought 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980 in the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.