Short Interest in Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Increases By 640.0%

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

STGAF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. Afentra has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Afentra to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

