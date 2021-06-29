Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expands By 450.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.28. Aisin has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

