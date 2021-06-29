Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Decreases By 75.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

