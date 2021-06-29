Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 92.1%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 182,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,753. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

