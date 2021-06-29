Short Interest in DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Decreases By 89.7%

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DIGP remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,362. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

