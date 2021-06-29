Short Interest in DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Decreases By 89.7%

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DIGP remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,362. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.
DigiPath Company Profile
