Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Increases By 1,200.0%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EnWave stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02.

NWVCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of EnWave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

