Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Increases By 1,778.6%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 1,778.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FTC opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.23. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

