Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Drops By 66.7%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTDL stock remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80. FirsTime Design has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.22.

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

