Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Drops By 66.7%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FTDL stock remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80. FirsTime Design has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.22.
About FirsTime Design
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.