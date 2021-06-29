Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 88.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

