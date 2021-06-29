Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 88.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

