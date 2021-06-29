Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Drops By 70.6%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.