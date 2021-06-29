Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Declines By 87.5%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
