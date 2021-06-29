Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Declines By 87.5%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

