Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 78.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 294,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.77. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

