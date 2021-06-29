Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Drops By 73.8%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 21,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAPSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.