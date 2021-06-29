Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Increases By 200.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.