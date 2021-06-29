Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 800.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMMW stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Tuesday. 500,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,161. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.