Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Drops By 96.9%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.