Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Expands By 285.4%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MPXOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 64,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,268. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
About MPX International
