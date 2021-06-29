Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Decreases By 76.6%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

