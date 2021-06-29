Short Interest in PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Declines By 94.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PUBC opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

Get PureBase alerts:

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.