Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Drops By 81.5%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

