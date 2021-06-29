Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Decreases By 83.3%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
TechPrecision Company Profile
