Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Decreases By 83.3%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

