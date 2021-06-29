Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rises By 738.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 738.2% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

