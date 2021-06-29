Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Declines By 96.3%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BONTQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
