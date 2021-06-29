Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Decreases By 77.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.