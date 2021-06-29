Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Drops By 95.0%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

