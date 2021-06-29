Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Drops By 95.0%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
