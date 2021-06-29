Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 86.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 42,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,483. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

