Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Grows By 246.2%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

