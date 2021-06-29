ShotSpotter’s (SSTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

SSTI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $566.17 million, a PE ratio of 440.86, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

