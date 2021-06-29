ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Cap of $95,113.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $95,113.00 and approximately $626.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

